NEWS Clean Bandit have been trying to get Lewis Capaldi to collaborate with them Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Symphony' hitmakers - made up of Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - have collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Sean Paul, but the 'Someone You Loved' singer hasn't returned their messages.



Grace told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We would love to collaborate with him. We have DMed him a few times but no success, as of yet.



"But he’s incredible. He’s definitely a nice guy but poor thing, he must get so many DMs.”



The group's new single 'Higher' sees them teaming up with rapper Iann Dior, who topped the charts last year with his track 'Mood'.



The collaboration was released on Friday (29.01.21), and they were delighted to get to film the video in Jamaica.

Grace added: "I produced it and Jack and Luke directed it. Jack wanted to film at sunrise and sunset every day so we were getting up at 3am and filming long hours.



"But Iann was incredible and was so up for everything. Like, ‘Can you throw yourself off this cliff into the sea?’

"He was down for everything. I’m glad he survived. I’m glad we all survived, actually.”



Meanwhile, the band previously revealed how the coronavirus pandemic afforded them the time to nurture the 20 songs they had already written before the health crisis.



Grace explained: "We wrote 20 songs or so in the month before lockdown started, just the bare bones, so during lockdown we just worked on producing them.



"So it was beautiful to just have that time and that creative space to work on stuff we had started when we were in LA.



"Now we have loads of songs with various lyricists and friends out there, it was perfect timing and just what we needed to get our head around all this material we had started."