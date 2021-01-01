The Weeknd was confused and blindsided by Grammys snub

The Weeknd is still scratching his head about the Grammys snub, revealing he was "confused" when his name wasn't mentioned among the nominees in November.

Recording Academy bosses were hammered by critics and fans alike after the Canadian superstar was overlooked, despite the success of his album After Hours and record-breaking hit Blinding Lights, and the shocked singer lashed out hours after he realised he wasn't up for a single honour.

He took to Twitter after the nominations were announced and wrote: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, admitted he is still trying to make sense of voting, revealing he was blindsided by the Grammys snub.

"I use a sucker punch as an analogy, because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere," he told Billboard.

"I felt things. I don't know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, 'What happened?'" he asked.

"We did everything right, I think. I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, 'This is it. This is your year'. We were all very confused," he shared.

But he insisted he has moved on from his initial anger, adding: "I personally don't care anymore... I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows."