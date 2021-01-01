NEWS Robert Vincent and Courtney Marie Andrews big winners at UK Americana Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK) tonight announced the winners of 2021’s UK Americana Awards in a virtual ceremony celebrating the best in the genre both in the UK and internationally.



Big winners Robert Vincent and Courtney Marie Andrews took home the Awards for UK Artist and UK Album of the Year, and International Artist and International Album of the Year respectively. UK Song of the Year was scooped by Yola and International Song of the Year by The Secret Sisters in their first ever award win. Anna Corcoran, who played on both Robert Vincent and Laura Marling’s latest albums, was named UK Instrumentalist of the Year. The best-selling Americana Album of the Year, in conjunction with The Official Chart Company, was Laura Marling’s Song For Our Daughter.



As previously announced, special Awards conferred by the AMA-UK Board were presented to: Elvis Costello, Mavis Staples, Christine McVie, and Steve Earle. The Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award went to Robbie Cavannagh and Demi Marriner and The Grassroots Award to Music Venue Trust - Mark Davyd and Beverly Whitrick. The late John Prine was honoured with the specially created Songwriter Legacy Award 2021, in celebration of the legendary US singer-songwriter’s life and work. Full listings follow below.



In a truly incredible line-up, The UK Americana Awards show featured unique performances from: American Aquarium, Courtney Marie Andrews, Emily Barker, Robbi Cavanagh, Elvis Costello, Charley Crockett, Ferris & Sylvester, Steve Earle, Mary Gauthier, Jason Isbell (and the 400 Unit), Austin Lucas, Demi Marriner, Lady Nade, Katie Pruitt, Robert Vincent, Lucinda Williams and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings. Once again presented by Bob Harris OBE, the show also featured appearances from award-winning actor Colin Firth CBE, BBC Radio 2’s Johnnie Walker, BBC Radio 6's Steve Lamacq and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie.



The event rounded off a highly successful AmericanaFest UK. The Showcase Festival, which ran across two stages on January 26 and 27, delivered an amazing 14 hours of music across two days. Some of the many highlights were sets from Courtney Marie Andrews, Joshua Burnside, Darlingside, Jason Isbell (and the 400 Unit), Larkin Poe, Jim Lauderdale, Mipso, Katie Pruitt, The Mavericks and The War and Treaty. Plus, prestigious international showcases held by Thirty Tigers, Canadian Independent Music Association, Sounds Australia, Yep Roc, North Carolina Music Export and Prince Edward Island and from the UK, leading independent Americana label Loose Music. The AMA-UK proudly presented a gender balanced programme for the 4th year running; something it champions in all its activities.



Prior to the Awards, a very special John Prine Tribute Show aired with performances from Billy Bragg, Ferris & Sylvester, Ida Mae and many more.



Winners and Special Awards for the UK Americana Awards 2021:



Nominations for the member-voted Awards:

UK Song of the Year

I Should Be On A Train by Ferris and Sylvester (Written by Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester

Ain’t One Thing by Lady Nade (Written by Lady Nade )

Thin (I Used To Be Bullet Proof) by Our Man In The Field (Written by Alexander Ellis)

I Don't Wanna Lie by Yola (Written by Yola, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood) WINNER



UK Album of the Year

A Dark Murmuration of Words by Emily Barker (produced by Greg Freeman)

Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling (Produced by Ethan Johns, Laura Marling)

In This Town You're Owned by Robert Vincent (Produced by Ethan Johns) WINNER

Hannah White and The Nordic Connections by Hannah White (Produced by Hannah White and The Nordic Connections)



UK Artist of the Year

Emily Barker

Laura Marling

Robert Vincent WINNER

Yola



UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Anna Corcoran WINNER

Lukas Drinkwater

Martin Harley

Michele Stodart



International Song of the Year

Welcome to Hard Times by Charley Crockett (Written by Charley Crockett)

Brightest Star by Lilly Hiatt (Written by Lilly Hiatt)

Already Dead by Austin Lucas (Written by Austin Lucas)

Hand Over My Heart by The Secret Sisters (Written by Elizabeth Rogers, Lydia Lane Rogers) WINNER



International Album of the Year

Lamentations by American Aquarium (Produced by Shooter Jennings)

Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews (Produced by Andrew Sarlo) WINNER

That’s How Rumors Get Started by Margo Price (Produced by Sturgill Simpson with co-production by David R. Ferguson and Margo Price)

Expectations by Katie Pruitt (Produced by Michael Robinson, Katie Pruitt)



International Artist of the Year

Courtney Marie Andrews WINNER

Jason Isbell

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Lucinda Williams



Special Awards presented by the AMA-UK Board:

Best Selling Americana Album in conjunction with The Official Charts Company (OCC): Laura Marling Song For Our Daughter

AMA-UK works with The Official Charts Company to create the UK Americana Album Chart. The Best- Selling Americana Album Award is given to the best-selling Americana Album during the past year by a UK Artist.



Lifetime Achievement Award: Elvis Costello

The Lifetime Achievement Award is selected by the board members. Our highest honour is awarded to a UK artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music.



International Lifetime Achievement Award: Mavis Staples

The International Lifetime Achievement Award is selected by the board members. Our highest honour is awarded to an International artist, duo or group in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music.



Trailblazer Award: Christine McVie

The Trailblazer Award is selected by the board members. This special award celebrates a UK artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre.



International Trailblazer Award: Steve Earle

The International Trailblazer Award is selected by the board members. This special award celebrates an International artist, duo or group that has taken an exceptional path, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps in developing the Americana genre.



Songwriter Legacy Award: John Prine

This award was designed this year especially to celebrate the life and work of the legendary songwriter John Prine, who we sadly lost to Coronavirus this year. The board want to recognise the importance of John Prine’s writing in shaping this genre to what it is today.



Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award: Robbie Cavannagh and Demi Marriner

The Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award is selected by Bob Harris OBE, and celebrates the breakthrough artist, duo or group that has particularly impressed the legendary music broadcaster throughout the year. This year’s Award goes to two artists who have shown the true spirit of community during the pandemic and made special efforts to support other artists during this difficult time.



Grassroots Award: Music Venue Trust - Mark Davyd and Beverly Whitrick

Selected by the board members, the Grassroots Award celebrates the sometimes un-sung heroes of the UK Americana scene. It is presented to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up.



The full list of showcasing artists for 2021 was: Andrew Farriss*, Arnold Richardson*, Beccy Cole*, Brent Cobb*, Charley Crockett*, Charlie Collins*, Chatham County Line*, Chuck Prophet*, Church of Roswell, Cory Gallant*, Courtney Marie Andrews*, Daisy Chute, Dan Bettridge, Dan Sultan*, Danny George Wilson*, Darlingside*, Declan O’Rourke, DeLila Black, Diana Demuth*, Dustbowl Revival, Eddy Smith & The 507, Emily Barker*, Emma Swift, Fanny Lumsden*, Fenn Wilson*, Gill Landry*, Good Lovelies, Gordie MacKeenman & His Rhythm Boys, Grant Lee Phillips, Hamiltones, Hannah White, Haunted Hearts, Ida Mae*, Israel Nash, Jaimee Harris, James Riley, Jason Isbell (and the 400 Unit)*, Jim Lauderdale*, Jim White*, Jimmy Vipperman*, Joana Serrat*, Josh O’Keefe, Joshua Burnside, Judy Blank, Karen Jonas, Katie Pruitt, Kyshona Armstrong, Lakota John*, Larkin Poe, Lauren Housley, Lawrence Maxwell*, Logan Ledger, Lucero*, Massy Ferguson, Megan O’Neill, Michaela Anne*, Mipso, Misty River, Native Harrow*, Our Man in the Field, Peter Bruntnell, Rissi Palmer*, Robert Vincent*, Roseanne Reid, Ruthie Collins, Saije*, Sam Coe, Sarah Potenza, Southern Avenue, The Handsome Family*, The Hanging Stars, The Marriage, The Mavericks*, The Northern Belle, The Wandering Hearts, The War and Treaty, Tracy McNeil*, Tre Burt*, Treetop Flyers*, Troy Cassar-Daley*, True Strays, Wild Ponies.

*Artist performed during a guest host showcase.