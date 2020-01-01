Idles 'Ultra Mono' crowned UK’s best-selling album in independent record shops of 2020

<section id="ticketmaster-events" data-bind="visible: viewReady && events().length > 0"> <h2 class="text-header">ON TOUR - BUY <span class="text-bold" data-bind="html: artistName"></span> TICKETS NOW!</h2> <!-- ko foreach: events --> <div class="ticketmaster-listing cf text-14"> <div class="ticketmaster-listing-info"> <div class="ticketmaster-listing-info-date"> <span data-bind="text:eventDate"></span> </div> <div class="ticketmaster-listing-info-venue"> <b><span class="text-semi-bold" data-bind="text:countryCode + ' - ' + city"></span></b>, <span data-bind="text:venueName"></span> </div> </div> <div class="ticketmaster-listing-buy"> <a class="button" data-bind="text: 'Buy Tickets', attr : { href: $root.generateUrl(countryCode, url) }" target="_blank"></a> </div> </div> <!-- /ko --> </section> </article> </div> <div class="col-2-one-third"> <section class="side-box is-tickets" id="tickets" data-bind="visible: viewReady"> <h2 class="text-header"><span data-bind="text: title()"></span> <span><a href="/artists-ticket-directory">OFFERS</a></span></h2> <div claas="text-14" data-bind="html: text()"></div> </section> <section class="side-box latest" id="ticketmaster-featured-artists" data-bind="visible: viewReady"> <h2 class="text-header">FEATURED ON TOUR</h2> <!-- ko foreach: featuredArtists --> <a class="article is-competition is-medium" data-bind="attr: { href: url }"> <div> <div class="headline text-header-15" data-bind="truncatedHtml: artistName, maxTextLength: 58"></div> </div> <div class="image" data-bind="backgroundImage: thumbnail, css: imagePositionClass"></div> </a> <!-- /ko --> </section> <section class="side-box" id="buy-tickets" style="margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 15px;"> <h2 class="text-header">NEWSLETTER</h2> <a href="https://music-news.us6.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=4c1db12c9b31d82199ae9acee&id=11c9d0a165" target="_blank"> <img src="/Content/Images/newsletter-signup.gif" /> </a> </section> <div class="avert is-square" id="square-top"> </div> <section class="side-box latest" id="article-latest" data-bind="visible: viewReady"> <h2 class="text-header">LATEST NEWS</h2> <!-- ko foreach: latestNews --> <a class="article is-medium" data-bind="attr : { href: url }"> <div> <div class="headline text-header-15" data-bind="html: headline"></div> </div> <div class="image" data-bind="style: { backgroundImage: 'url(' + thumbnail + ')' }, css: imagePositionClass"></div> </a> <!-- /ko --> </section> <div class="avert is-square" id="square-bottom"> </div> <section class="side-box is-follow-us" id="follow-us"> <h2 class="text-header">Follow us</h2> <section class="side-boxxxxx" id="sign-up" onclick="window.open('https://music-news.us6.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=4c1db12c9b31d82199ae9acee&id=11c9d0a165')"> <form> <input class="text-14" type="email" placeholder="Daily Newsletter"/> <a class="button text-14">Sign-up</a> </form> </section> <nav id="follow-us-social" class="cf"> <div id="follow-us-facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/musicnewsweb" target="_blank"> <span class="icon-facebook text-27"></span> </a> </div> <div id="follow-us-twitter"> <a href="https://www.twitter.com/MusicNewsWeb" target="_blank"> <span class="icon-twitter text-24"></span> </a> </div> <div id="follow-us-you-tube"> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/MusicNewsWeb" target="_blank"> <span class="icon-youtube text-24"></span> </a> </div> <div id="follow-us-rss"> <a href="/rss-feeds" target="_blank"> <span class="icon-feed3 text-24"></span> </a> </div> <div id="follow-us-instagram"> <a href="https://instagram.com/musicnewsweb" target="_blank"> <span class="icon-instagram text-24"></span> </a> </div> </nav> <nav id="follow-us-house" class="cf"> <div> <a id="follow-us-fn" href="https://www.film-news.co.uk" target="_blank"></a> </div> <div> <a id="follow-us-tn" href="https://www.theatre-news.com" target="_blank"></a> </div> <div> <a id="follow-us-gn" href="https://www.game-news.co.uk" target="_blank"></a> </div> </nav> </section> </div> </section> <div class="avert is-leaderboard is-bottom" id="leader-bottom"> </div> <footer id="site-footer"> <div id="site-footer-content" class="text-14 cf"> <section> <ul> <li><a href="/">HOME</a></li> <li><a href="/news">NEWS</a></li> <li><a href="/reviews">REVIEWS</a></li> <li><a href="/interviews">INTERVIEWS</a></li> <li><a href="/competitions">COMPETITIONS</a></li> <li><a href="/artists-ticket-directory">ARTISTS TICKETS DIRECTORY</a></li> <li><a href="http://ticketmaster-uk.pxf.io/c/1247421/431519/7559?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.co.uk%2Fsection%2Fconcerts" target="_blank">ALL TICKETS</a></li> </ul> </section> <section> <ul> <li><a href="/about-us">ABOUT US</a></li> <li><a href="/media-pack">MEDIA PACK</a></li> <li><a href="/GuestPost">GUEST POST</a></li> <li><a href="/ArtistPromo">ARTIST PROMO</a></li> <li><a href="/ProfileBooster">PROFILE BOOSTER</a></li> <li><a href="/SEOtool">SEO TOOL</a></li> <li><a href="/band-and-artist-directory">BAND AND ARTIST DIRECTORY</a></li> <li><a href="/rss-feeds">RSS FEEDS</a></li> <li><a href="/Support-us">SUPPORT US</a></li> <li><a href="/contact-us">CONTACT</a></li> </ul> </section> <section> <ul> <li><a href="/Italy">MUSIC NEWS ITALY</a></li> <li><a href="/Underground">MN UNDERGROUND</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.film-news.co.uk" target="_blank">FILM NEWS</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.theatre-news.com" target="_blank">THEATRE NEWS</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.game-news.co.uk" target="_blank">GAME NEWS</a></li> <li><a href="#">© Music-News 2021</a></li> </ul> </section> </div> </footer> </div> <!-- ko stopBinding: true --> <div id="cookies" data-bind="visible: showCookieWarning" style="display: none"> <div class="text-18">Your Privacy</div> <div class="text-14"> We and our partners use cookies on our site to personalise content and improve your user experience. More information can be found in our <a href="/news/UK/115904/Read">Cookies Policy</a>. <br/><br/><a class="button is-white text-14 text-semi-bold" data-bind="click: acceptCookies">Accept & continue</a> </div> </div> <!-- /ko --> <script> (function (i, s, o, g, r, a, m) { i['GoogleAnalyticsObject'] = r; i[r] = i[r] || function () { (i[r].q = i[r].q || []).push(arguments) }, i[r].l = 1 * new Date(); a = s.createElement(o), m = s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0]; a.async = 1; a.src = g; m.parentNode.insertBefore(a, m) })(window, document, 'script', '//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js', 'ga'); ga('create', 'UA-1767526-1', 'auto'); ga('send', 'pageview'); </script> <script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script src="/bundles/lib?v=GyP6XHpLKY7I2caBc1VwQQo5JsouwoS-p0ZwbqQBLYg1"></script> <script src="/bundles/require?v=_tktRmi5tBaKjcwCn5HWSSd5066RbYzJcULHakDN3g81"></script> <script src="/bundles/app?v=L0SzpYSrakTyaws9dKcfJO5L7u94pB4vcXK0K8lRXgw1"></script> <script> window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.latest-news', selector: '#article-latest', options: { country: 'UK', idToExclude: '137813' } }); window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.tickets', selector: '#tickets' }); window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.ticketmaster-featured-artists', selector: '#ticketmaster-featured-artists' }); window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.ticketmaster-events', selector: '#ticketmaster-events', options: { artistName: 'Idles', artistId: 'K8vZ917KNX7' } }); </script> <script> window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.predictive', selector: '.predictive', options: { country: '' } }); window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.cookies', selector: '#cookies' }); window.MN.activeViews.push({ model: 'vm.menu', selector: '#site-header', options: { selected: '' } }); </script> <script src="/bundles/main?v=eJkWczTsWBiGZxTRa_1Sd9UTcGlq3XLzAh5D5GfoPrM1"></script> </body> </html>

In a year of unprecedented lockdown challenges for physical retailers, one album in particular has thankfully kept the tills ringing for the independent record shops of the UK.Ultra Mono by IDLES not only delivered the Bristol band their first Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart upon its release in October, but it became the fastest-selling vinyl release of the year too, and a firm favourite for indie record store shoppers, finishing just ahead of Yungblud to top the end-of-year Official Record Store Chart of 2020. (See full Top 10 below)The weekly Official Record Store Chart was launched in 2012 in partnership with Record Store Day UK, polling 100+ of the UK’s top independent record shops, counting sales of CDs, vinyl and other formats across seven days. In 2021, the Official Charts Company reacted swiftly to set up tracking of home delivery sales for these independent outlets when many were forced to pivot their businesses online during the pandemic.IDLES’ Mark Bowen reacts to the news with a video message of support for indie record shops:“Just want to thank the Official Charts Company for recognising Ultra Mono as the greatest album of the 21st century…that’s not true, only joking…we’re Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart 2020 which means that lots of people that did go out and buy the album did so supporting their local record store which is something that’s really important at the minute. If you’re going to buy a record, support independent local businesses, they need it as much as possible. Thanks to the fans, shout out to independent record stores. We’re top of the pops, Number 1 in the shops, a wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom!”