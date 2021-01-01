Liam Gallagher 'All You’re Dreaming Of' tops the Vinyl Chart of 2020

Liam Gallagher has not only notched up an impressive three solo Number 1 albums in recent years, but 2020 saw him smashing the summit of the Official Vinyl Charts on several occasions.All You’re Dreaming Of – Liam’s festive single released in aid of Action For Children - scoops the top-selling vinyl single of the year. Proceeds from its release on 7” and 12” vinyl in December helped provide support for vulnerable young people over the Christmas period.Pictured with his new Number 1 Award, sporting a crash helmet emblazoned with ‘PEACE’, Liam says:“Thanks to everyone for making All You’re Dreaming Of the UK’s top-selling vinyl single of the year, Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Chart 2020. Peace out motherf**kerrrrrrs”.The Official Vinyl Singles and Vinyl Albums Charts were launched in 2015 to track the resurgence of vinyl in the digital age.