Darkoo and One Acen land UK’s Afrobeats track of the year with Gangsta

The Official UK Afrobeats Chart was introduced in summer 2020 to chart the rise and nuances of the UK Afrobeats scene. Developed in conjunction with Afro Nation Festival, the Afrobeats Chart is published Sundays at 2pm on OfficialCharts.com, Spotify, and across Official Charts and Afro Nation social channels, and showcases the biggest releases of the week from a genre whose sound is impacting mainstream charts all over the world.A firm fixture in the weekly chart since its inception is rising British female Darkoo - the Nigerian-born/South London-raised singer pockets the award for the Official Chart’s Number 1 Afrobeats track of 2020 for Gangsta ft. One Acen.(Pictured left) Darkoo says: “I wanna say a big thank you to all my fans, you made Gangsta the Number 1 Afrobeats song of 2020, and to the Official Charts for the new award.”See full Official UK Afrobeats Chart 2020 below.