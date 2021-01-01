NEWS Robbie Williams doing well after battling Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Robbie Williams is doing "at least 10,000 steps a day" in his bid to get back to full health following his battle with Covid-19.



The singer jetted out to St Barts in December with his wife, Ayda Field, and their four children, but was forced into isolation at his luxury villa for 14 days after testing positive for coronavirus.



However, he's now believed to be back home in the U.K., and told Britain's Daily Star newspaper that he only ever had "mild" symptoms of the virus.



"All is good. I’m fine. I’m good. I was good and I will be good," he said. "Mild. Mild. Mild (symptoms). I’m doing at least 10,000 steps a day."



And it seems his former bandmate Gary Barlow could soon be putting Robbie through his paces at work. Asked about the likeliness of getting Robbie and fellow ex Take That member Jason Orange back together with him, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, Gary admitted he'd never rule out another reunion.



“I think there will, I think there will. That’s one of the thrills of being in the band," he smiled to The Mirror.



"You don’t know what’s going to happen from record to record and it’s lovely. It’s a very safe place Take That. It’s a lovely environment. It feels like a safe haven. It’s a place to go back to when you’ve done a bit of playing around and it’s time to go home.”