Halsey pregnant

Pop star Halsey is set to become a first-time mother.

The Without Me hitmaker shared the shock announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, as she posted a trio of maternity photos, in which she showed off her growing belly, with two images featuring herself topless.

"Surprise!" she simply captioned the shots, adding emojis of a baby bottle, a rainbow, and an angel baby. The rainbow icon is a nod to her previous miscarriages, one of which she suffered while on tour in 2015.

Halsey, who struggles with uterus tissue disorder endometriosis, tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin in the snaps, suggesting he is the father of her child. He fuelled the speculation by reposting one photo on his Instagram Story timeline and adding two red heart emojis.

Halsey's followers were quick to offer up well wishes, with actress pal Ruby Rose commenting: "Wow wow wow! Congratulations."

It's unclear how long Halsey and Aydin have been dating, but she was previously in an on/off relationship with rocker Yungblud until last year, and dated rapper G-Eazy for a year before parting ways in 2018.

Halsey's news comes just days after she scrapped her postponed 2020 Manic World Tour, citing concerns over the coronavirus.