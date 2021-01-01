Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson purchase first home together

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have set up home together after purchasing their first property as a couple.

The Coldplay frontman and Fifty Shades of Grey star Johnson spent $12.5 million (£9.1 million) on a luxury six-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate in Malibu, California in late October, three months after the pad was initially put up for sale, with the elevated price tag of $14 million (£10 million).

According to the New York Post, the gated compound overlooks the ocean and also boasts a two-storey guest house complete with a games room, a pool, and a spa, as well as a full outdoor barbecue area.

The famously private couple has been linked since late 2017, and last month, Johnson sparked rumours suggesting she was preparing to become the new Mrs Chris Martin after flashing what appeared to be a large emerald engagement ring on her left ring finger.

Representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the proposal speculation, but if the news is true, it will mark Johnson's first trip down the aisle and Martin's second.

The Brit was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow before they "consciously uncoupled" in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016. The exes share daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.