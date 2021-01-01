Dave Grohl harbours a lifelong dream to be his daughter's drummer

Dave Grohl's "lifelong dream" is to be his daughter's drummer.

The Foo Fighters star's 14-year-old daughter Violet is already showing signs of following in his musical footsteps and even provided the backing vocals for the group's tune Making A Fire - on their new album Medicine At Midnight.

Grohl is incredibly proud of Violet's talent and told the BBC that he has always harboured a dream of being a backing musician for Violet.

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he smiled.

"She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she's well aware that she's the best vocalist in the Grohl family," the singer joked.

"To be her drummer is one of my life dreams," he added.

The rocker also said that he didn't realise how professional Violet's participation on the album was until he received a cheque.

"It seemed very natural (but) it didn't seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet's cheque," he recalled.

"And I said, 'What are you talking about?' She said, 'Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.' And I said, 'You can take that money and give it to me, and I'll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she's 18 years old!'" Grohl exclaimed.