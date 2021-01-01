Pandemic boost for beleaguered music industry

Music News and BuzzMyVideos are collaborating to help artists, management and labels find new revenue streams from video assets, with touring incomes currently destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown, Jan 2021.
BuzzMyVideos’ expertise and technology will be generating revenues via YouTube optimisation, with Music News promoting through its media channels as an official media partner. The first hundred people to apply will receive consultation and support, which will hopefully make them financially stable to survive the lockdown.
To apply click here
.
Music News connects with nearly a million users worldwide via its main website and weekly newsletters, extended by a network of sites and platforms in multiple languages. Marco Gandolfi, Group Editor says:
“We are hearing tales of people and companies struggling to stay afloat through this shutdown, so we’re delighted to support BuzzMyVideos’ initiative to support the smaller independents in the industry.
“It’s been interesting working with BuzzMyVideos to see how they can actually make a difference and I would encourage any artist or management company with video assets to get in touch.”
London based BuzzMyVideos
brings over a decade’s success in exponentially growing and monetising YouTube video assets via their proprietory technology and specialist team. Founded by former YouTube managers, they are offering their services to support up-and-coming and established artists through the pandemic crisis, with the aim of supporting 100 artists in one month to generate revenue opportunities of one million pounds.
BuzzMyVideos’ CEO Paola Marinone states:
“With no live shows and online streaming becoming ever more popular, fan engagement locked down, artists can unlock new revenue opportunities and reach new loyal audiences. We would like to bring these to the artists’ and help them amplify the potential of their video assets, let be catalogue or any new release. We are here to help artists access new opportunities to generate a long-lasting income, as we’re normally dealing with larger corporations.”