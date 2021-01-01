Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband denies claims he defrauded her

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock has denied the singer's claims he defrauded her out of millions during their marriage.

Clarkson filed papers in October, alleging that Blackstock, who also served as her personal manager throughout their marriage, overcharged her for his services.

However, in his response to the filing in November, obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, Blackstock insisted that Clarkson is not entitled to any money that he, his dad Narvel Blackstock or their management company, Starstruck Entertainment, earned while working with her over the past 13 years.

Clarkson, 38, had claimed in her legal documents that 44-year-old Blackstock and his father had made an oral agreement with her in 2007, which allowed Starstruck Entertainment to perform "illegal services" as agents in California - where they did not have a license to do so.

However, Blackstock's attorneys, Bryan J. Freedman and Jesse A. Kaplan, hit back by insisting that Blackstock and his father did not perform their duties in California, meaning they are not subject to the Talent Agencies Act, a licensing scheme that regulates talent agents.

They also argued that the Talent Agencies Act has a one-year statute of limitations anyway, meaning that even if Clarkson could prove she was defrauded, she'd only be able to claim the commissions that were paid in the year before October 2020.

Blackstock has requested that Clarkson's petition is dismissed, and that she pay his attorney fees.

Clarkson has yet to respond to her ex's filing.

Kelly and Brandon split last June after nearly seven years of marriage. They wed in 2013, after initially meeting in 2006 through her manager - Narvel Blackstock - and have children River and Remington together.