NEWS Justin Bieber gives update on progress of sixth studio album Newsdesk





The 26-year-old superstar has been sharing snaps from the studio across Instagram and teased fans that he's got to the stage of picking the track-listing for the LP.



Alongside one picture of him staring at sheets of paper, he wrote: "going over track listing for the album. (sic)'

The 'Yummy' hitmaker also captioned a black and white shot of him with his mouth wide open: "how this album makes me feel (sic)."



Justin released his most recent record, 'Changes', last February, and he has since kicked off his "new era" with singles 'Holy', 'Lonely' and 'Anyone'.



Last month, the Grammy-winner teamed up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir to release a charity rendition of his and Chance the Rapper's mega-hit 'Holy', in a bid to land the much coveted Christmas number one spot on the UK charts.



But the tune was by beaten by YouTube stars and charity campaigners, LadBaby, whose song 'Don’t Stop Me Eatin' - a cover of Journey's 1981 hit 'Don’t Stop Believin' - hit the top spot.



The collaboration came after Justin was beaten to the Christmas number one in 2015 by the choir's charity single, 'A Bridge Over You'.



The 'Sorry' hitmaker had encouraged his millions of Twitter followers at the time to buy their song in order to help it reach the top of the chart ahead of his own single 'Love Yourself’.



He also appeared on ‘Monster’ from fellow Canadian megastar Shawn Mendes’ album ‘Wonder’ last year.