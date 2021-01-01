Tory Lanez seeking permission to publicly discuss Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez is asking the judge in his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case to relax a gag order so he can publicly defend himself.

Lanez was slapped with assault and firearms charges in October after he was accused of firing a gun at Megan and hitting her feet, following a dispute as they left a Hollywood Hills party in California last July.

The Savage beauty required surgery and she subsequently identified Lanez as the man who shot at her as she attempted to walk home.

He has since pleaded not guilty to the crimes, and while he awaits his next court hearing, which was postponed from 20 January to 25 February, he wants permission to share his side of the story online - just like Megan has repeatedly done.

Lanez, 28, insists it's unfair for him to be barred from speaking out about the case or contacting Megan online, especially after she suggested he and his representatives were behind false rumours indicating the criminal charges had been dropped last week - which he argues simply isn't true, and calls into question their integrity.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, he also claims there is "evidence of gunshot residue implicating others" - but he's been unable to go public with the news due to the court order.

A ruling on the request has yet to be made.

The filing emerged days after 25-year-old Megan took to Twitter to fume about unfounded reports of dropped charges, and vowed Lanez - who she did not name directly - would be locked up for his role in the summer shooting.

"AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF (motherf**king) INTERNET," she told her fans. "Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up (sic)."

"I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out!" she added. "B**ch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B**CH YOU GOING TO JAIL (sic)."

If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.