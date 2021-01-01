Trey Songz pokes fun at arrest after custody release

Trey Songz appears to be poking fun at his weekend run-in with police in Kansas City, Missouri after returning to social media following his release from custody.

The Bottoms Up star clashed with security officials at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday after allegedly refusing to follow the venue's coronavirus safety regulations and wear a face mask as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference title.

Police officials were called to intervene, and Songz was subsequently caught on camera without a face covering and brawling with one cop, who he is accused of punching and putting in a headlock.

He was eventually arrested and booked for misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest and hit with a felony for assaulting a police officer.

The singer was released from jail on Monday morning, and was soon back on Instagram, sharing photos from the game, which even showed him masked up as he posed with one member of the venue's security team.

"Chiefs game was lit (fun) right?!" Songz captioned the images, appearing to mock his headline-grabbing arrest.

The Chiefs beat the Bills to secure their place in the 2021 Super Bowl. They will now face off with superstar quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Florida on 7 February.