Billie Eilish experimented with weight loss pills when she was 12

Billie Eilish was so uncomfortable with her body that she took weight loss tablets when she was 12 years old.



The Bad Guy star is known for concealing her figure beneath baggy, oversized clothes, and told Vanity Fair magazine her issues with her appearance started when she was very young.



"I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed – when I was 12," she said. "It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I – wow. Yeah."



Billie hit headlines last year when pictures emerged of her wearing a vest top, and she explained that her nearest and dearest became concerned about her wellbeing due to the amount of trolling she received over the images.



"I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body," she mused. "To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.



"I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship – or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating. I was, like, starving myself."



Billie concluded: "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great."