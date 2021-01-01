NEWS Bruce Springsteen and John Legend to join Clive Davis for virtual pre-Grammy celebration Newsdesk Share with :





Bruce Springsteen, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, and John Legend are among the stars set to join music mogul Clive Davis online for the first of two pre-Grammy Awards celebrations.



The iconic producer is known for hosting extravagant events on the eve of music's biggest night of the year, and he had already planned to throw a party ahead of the 63rd annual Grammys before it was moved from 31 January to 14 March due to coronavirus concerns.



Now Davis has decided to press ahead with his 30 January bash, and simply make it a two-part virtual celebration, with the first show featuring 20 of his favourite live performances from previous years.



He'll also welcome stars including Springsteen, Gibb, Keys, Legend, Rod Stewart, Gladys Knight, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson to share their memories with him, according to the New York Post's Page Six.



The industry heavyweight will then hold his second digital event during the new Grammys weekend on 13 March.



A source tells Page Six: "In addition to some extraordinarily insightful interviews with some of the biggest names in music, Clive is compiling a never-before-seen tribute to the greatest live performances of all time - not just from his party. He is keeping everything under wraps until the evening itself but it's totally over the top."



Guests expected to make online appearances for the Grammys eve celebration include WAP hitmakers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Quincy Jones, Cyndi Lauper, and H.E.R.