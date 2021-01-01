Billy Ocean releases 'Lovely Day' for children's mental health campaign

To coincide with Children’s Mental Health Week (February 1st – 7th 2021) and to bring some positivity to these hard times, pop icon Billy Ocean has teamed up with the Young Voices Choir to release a new and uplifting recording of the Bill Withers’ classic ‘Lovely Day’. Also featured on the track are award-winning broadcaster and musician YolanDa Brown (saxophone) and The Voice UK 2018 winner (and former Young Voices singer) Ruti Olajugbagbe. Released on January 26th by Magic Star (the home of children’s and family entertainment at Sony Music UK), all UK profits will go to children’s mental health charity Place2Be.“We have all been affected in different ways over this difficult last year, and many children have really struggled. I’m so happy to be able to join with Young Voices to help make a difference and to raise funds for children’s mental health with this wonderful and hopeful song,” - Billy Ocean"I am delighted that the single ‘Lovely Day’ will be released on Tuesday 26th January with profits going to Place2Be (our charity partner) whom, like Young Voices, have 25 years’ worth of experience, working with young people. With school life currently disrupted, this highlights the need, more than ever, to support children’s mental health." Ben Lewis, CEO Young Voices“The past year has been incredibly challenging and with so many adjusting to home schooling again, many children and families will be feeling the extra pressure. At this time, support for children’s mental health is more important than ever. We’re so grateful that Sony and Young Voices are supporting Place2Be this Children’s Mental Health Week. The charity single will not only raise vital funds to support our work with schools around the country but will hopefully be an uplifting and positive anthem for the nation at a time when we all really need it.” - Catherine Roche, Chief Executive of Place2BeYoung Voices is an all-inclusive educational program designed to use music to develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, creativity, mindfulness, and innovation. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year Young Voices have staged the largest children's choir concerts in the world. In 2020 alone, Young Voices headlined 24 arenas across the UK, including a record breaking 49th concert at Manchester Arena, the most by any group in the venue’s 25-year history, overtaking Take That’s previous record of 46 shows. To date they have played 60 shows at The O2 arena - more than Adele, Ed Sheeran and Take That combined. Over 170,000 children took part in 24 arena concerts in 2020, totalling 2 million children over the course of Young Voices’ history.This summer Young Voices will attempt to break their own Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Simultaneous Sing-Along’, currently standing at 293,978 - a record set when the ‘Big Sing 2005’ was broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall. Streamed live from The O2 arena, Billy Ocean, Yolanda Brown and Ruti and Young Voices will join children, their teachers and families throughout the UK to sing ‘Lovely Day’. Involvement can be registered at: youngvoices.co.uk/biggest-sing/“Nothing moves me more than seeing joy oozing out of children through the gift and power of music. I’m honoured to be performing on this single and cannot wait to kick off Young Voices’ Biggest Sing with thousands of children across the country " YolanDa Brown“I can still remember performing at The O2 arena with Young Voices when I was 8 years old. It’s incredible to think we’ll be singing this single alongside literally thousands of people across the country, maybe even the world" Ruti