NEWS Trey Songz released from custody after police bust-up Newsdesk Share with :





R&B star Trey Songz has been released from police custody after he was involved in an altercation at this weekend's American football championship game in Kansas City, Missouri.



The Bottoms Up hitmaker was among the crowdmembers at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills for the American Football Conference title on Sunday, when Songz was reportedly heckled by other ticketholders seated several rows behind.



According to Kansas City Police Department officials, the singer had sparked complaints for failing to follow the venue's coronavirus safety regulations by refusing to wear a face mask, and when security officials were unable to convince him to comply, they called in the cops.



One officer soon became engaged in a tussle with Songz, who is accused of punching the policeman and putting him in a headlock, before he was eventually restrained and placed in handcuffs.



He was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest, and hit with a felony for assaulting a police officer.



Songz spent the night behind bars and was released on Monday morning.



His attorney, John P. O'Connor, has declined to comment on the case, which has since been passed on to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review, reports TMZ.



The bust-up meant Songz missed witnessing the Chiefs' big 38 to 24 win over the Bills to book their place in the 2021 Super Bowl, where they will go up against superstar quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, Florida on 7 February.