Billie Eilish has no idea about the cost of basics

Billie Eilish has no idea about the cost of basic food essentials and once spent $35 (£25.60) on a small box of Froot Loops cereal.

The bad guy singer told Vanity Fair magazine she has never really known the value of things because she went from being a poor teenager to wealthy beyond her dreams overnight and had no formal training in the cost of living.

Eilish recently realised how much she has to learn when she ordered a small box of cereal online and thought $35 was reasonable.

"I don’t know what things cost because I’ve never been an adult before," the clueless 19-year-old said.

"I grew up with no money. It's a really weird position I'm in," she remarked.

"I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, 'I don’t know how much Froot Loops are'. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, 'Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35'. I didn’t know that that's expensive," she went on.

It transpired that the $35 purchase was for multiple small boxes.

"I ordered 70 (one ounce) boxes," Eilish confessed.

Elsewhere in the interview, the hitmaker shared more about her journey with her body and self-esteem.

"To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," she offered, explaining: "I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship - or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating."

Stardom has further complicated her self-image, she said, noting: "I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great."