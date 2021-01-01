Cheryl and Eve to headline Mighty Hoopla festival

Eve and Cheryl are among the stars set to headline the "all singing, all dancing" Mighty Hoopla festival when it returns to London in September.

The annual event had been postponed from June 2020 to June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was later delayed until 4 September, when it will return to Brockwell Park in south London.

As well as Who's That Girl hitmaker Eve and former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, other sets will be performed by Becky Hill, Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle, Sink The Pink, The Grand, The Cocoa Butter Club, Love of Huns, and RAYE.

Organisers had originally scheduled the 2021 festival for June, before pushing it back to September amid the U.K. government's bid to get as many residents as possible vaccinated against the coronavirus by the summer.

"We've been given the go-ahead by Lambeth Council for the later date, allowing a Mighty Hoopla the way it should be – all singing, all dancing," bosses said in a statement.

In an email to ticketholders, they wrote, "You asked and so you shall receive! Pop icon and national treasure, Cheryl will be closing the main stage with mega watt anthems Fight For This Love, Promise This and Call My Name this September.

"Joining her are the R'n'B supergroup En Vogue, chart topper Becky Hill, Grammy Award winning Eve, UK Pop legend Gabrielle and LGBTQ+ icon Jimmy Somerville, plus a whole host of pop royalty!"