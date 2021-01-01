NEWS Anitta: 'The most important thing is to love themselves and respect others' Newsdesk Share with :





Today, global superstar Anitta has been unveiled as one of Glamour Magazine’s Self-Love Issue cover stars. In the accompanying interview, Brazil’s biggest pop star discusses how she has embraced her body, her definition of self-love and being open and honest about surgery. Read the full interview here.



On body image and her decision to have surgery:

“I have had a lot of plastic surgeries. It's not that I don’t accept my imperfections, because I mean, for example, cellulite, that's something that I have more than oxygen inside me, more than water. I have cellulite more than anything else in my body. There's no such treatment that can change this reality. I can do diets, which I hate, I can work out, which I also hate. So I'm not going to have a life that I don't like just to take all my cellulite. I prefer to live with that, to accept it and say, ‘OK, if you don't like it, it's your problem. I'm not going to take this problem to me. I don't hide it. I don't feel like, "Oh my God, let me hide my cellulite.” I just put it in the music video, if people like, fine. If they don't, fine too.”



On being open and honest:

“People are always like, ‘love yourself’. But then they never say when they changed something. If you want to change, go there and change it, don't waste your time caring about it and what other people think. I have some friends that are like, "Oh, I wish I could change this or that. But I'm so afraid of what people are going to say." I'm like, "What? You don't change, because of what people are going to say?!” I think it's important more on the internet, because the internet makes teenagers and young people feel like that. Nobody's going to post, "Hello, today I woke up so sad,” people are going to post beautiful things. I always tell my audience, don't take internet life like real life.”



On practicing self-love:

“I think people should look in the mirror and believe that they are perfect just the way they are, without comparisons, because there is no one like anyone. And the most important thing is to love themselves and respect others.”