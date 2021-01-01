NEWS Jon Bon Jovi has kept 'the trappings of rock stardom' from home life Newsdesk Share with :





The 'It's My Life' hitmaker has insisted he leads a relatively normal existence off stage, despite being one of the richest rockstars on the planet.



And the 58-year-old musician - who has Stephanie, 27, Jesse, 25, Jacob, 18 and Romeo, 16, with his wife Dorothea - insisted for some time “my younger kids weren’t quite sure what I do."



He continued to The Guardian newspaper: “My life is much more normal than one would imagine. There are no platinum records hanging anywhere in my house. The trappings of rock stardom were never a part of my home.”



Elsewhere, the 'Livin' On A Prayer' singer insisted he will never let politics come between him and his bandmates or his fans.



He said: “There are men on my stage who see things differently, but I don’t let our differences come between us. I never wanted to become a captive to the stage. How I live my life’s up to me."



Jovi performed a cover of The Beatles' 'Here Comes The Sun' at President Joe Biden's inauguration last week, and he admitted: "I never felt like I needed to sing a song more. It was cathartic."



And when quizzed on whether he would allow Donald Trump to use his music in his campaigns, the 'Story of Love' singer said: “No! No no no! On every issue we wholeheartedly disagree, from how he handled the Covid crisis to immigration to the Paris accord – everything! No! No!”