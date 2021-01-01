NEWS Halsey scraps world tour Newsdesk Share with :





Halsey has officially scrapped her postponed 2020 Manic World Tour.



The popstar took to Twitter over the weekend to announce the cancellation, citing health and safety concerns due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis for the decision.



"Safety is the priority," the 26-year-old writes. "I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again."



The North American leg of the tour was initially set to begin in June last year. It was postponed to the summer of 2021 because of restrictions in place due to the pandemic.



"Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates," the Without Me singer tweeted. "I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately."