Jennifer Lopez recreates saucy Love Don't Cost a Thing video to mark album milestone

Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to one of her biggest hits by stripping off in a racy new video.

The singer posted footage of herself recreating a scene from the Love Don’t Cost a Thing music promo on Saturday to mark the release of her second album, J.Lo.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot #Throwback #LoveDontCostAThing #JLO20thAnniversary," she wrote on social media, along with a video of herself removing items of clothing.

In the footage, the 51-year-old stomps down a beach, tossing away her sunglasses, white coat and jewellery, as the 2001 hit plays.

The hitmaker added: "As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs."

She then further acknowledged her supporters, enthusing: "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!" before inviting fans to join in on the fun.

"The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!!" she tweeted and adding: "Can't wait to see your renditions," she cheered.