Spinderella refuses to support new Salt-N-Pepa biopic after duo excluded her from set

Salt-N-Pepa's DJ sidekick Spinderella has blasted the duo for refusing to consult with her for their TV biopic, which aired in America over the weekend.

The DJ took to social media on Friday to attack the rappers, explaining she could not believe that her former colleagues would "one day disempower me".

"Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives," she raged.

"Back when Salt n' Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me," Spinderella went on.

"Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group's story and success," she shared, adding: "There's nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman."

Insisting she does not support the movie, Spinderella, real name Deidra Muriel Roper, still showered praise on actress Monique Paul, who portrays her in the biopic, noting: "I wish (she would) have been given an opportunity to share my true perspective."

And the DJ is planning to bounce back from the disappointment by completing her memoir, which she calls "a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me."