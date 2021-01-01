Garth Brooks thanks Lady Gaga's hair and makeup team for style help

Garth Brooks needed a little help from Lady Gaga's hair and makeup team to look camera ready for his Inauguration Day performance.

The hitmaker, who sang Amazing Grace after Joe Biden was sworn in as America's 46th President during the ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, took to social media to publicly thank make-up artist Sarah Tanner and hairstylist Frederic Aspiras for agreeing to give him a touch up before the big gig.

"@ladygaga You were fabulous today and everyday A national treasure. Please tell Frederick (sic) and Miss Sarah thank you for me! They saved a cowboy today," Brooks, who wore a stetson, blazer, dark jeans, and cowboy boots for the gig, wrote in a post on Twitter. "Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me!"

The touching shout-out prompted Aspiras to sweetly reply: "It was truly an honor helping you with hair for your beautiful inauguration performance."

The 58-year-old was reportedly a last-minute addition to the line-up, which included Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, and the Republican country star has faced criticism for performing at the inauguration of the Democratic politician.

Gaga performed the U.S. National Anthem, the Star-Spangled Banner, during the event, while Lopez sang This Land Is Your Land and America the Beautiful.