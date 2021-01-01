Tyler Hubbard: 'Florida Georgia Line plan to tour with new album'

Country star Tyler Hubbard has reiterated his intentions to continue as one half of Florida Georgia Line, explaining they want to tour to promote their new album later this year.

The singer has stepped out as a solo artist to join forces with Tim McGraw for their new single Undivided, and he insists he and bandmate Brian Kelley will be regrouping soon as they are pressing ahead with the February release of their next album, Life Rolls On.

Rumours of a rift between the pair first emerged in October after Democrat Hubbard unfollowed Republican Kelley for a few days in the lead up to the U.S. presidential election, but the old pals have since moved on from the political clash.

Asked about the status of the duo on U.S. breakfast show Today, Hubbard said, "We're all good, we're still together, we're still rocking. We're about to drop our album in February, 'bout to hit the road, hopefully, if all goes as planned at the end of summer/early fall (autumn), so we're excited. We're just getting to do some things on our own and some individual solo stuff."

One of the solo gigs Hubbard recently booked was a performance with McGraw on the Celebrating America TV special, which they delivered from the east bank of the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show aired on Wednesday night, hours after Democratic President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris, were sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and Hubbard wanted to convey Undivided's message of peace and unity to Americans.

"It was just so surreal," he shared of being a part of the inauguration event. "It was special. This song, it's bigger than us, and anything's possible, and we're just honoured to be able to share such a positive message to the world and on such a large platform."