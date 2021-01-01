Lady A star Hillary Scott almost recorded Carrie Underwood's breakthrough hit

Carrie Underwood's breakthrough hit Jesus, Take the Wheel was almost recorded by Lady A's Hillary Scott.

The Need You Now singer told Taste of Country the track was pitched to her when she had a solo development deal with a Nashville, Tennessee record label before she became a member of what was then Lady Antebellum.

"It was one of my favourites, and then that was all right in the time she (Underwood) was on American Idol," Scott recalled, adding: "she was a country artist on American Idol, which was amazing, and that song really spoke to her."

Carrie went on to win the talent show and released Jesus, Take the Wheel as the first single from her debut album, Some Hearts, in 2005. It went to number one the following January and helped Carrie pick up the Academy of Country Music Award for Single of the Year and Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

"She goes on to take it and it’s a huge hit and the message of the song is so beautiful," Scott noted.

“It’s neat to have watched the journey of that song," she mused.

Scott went on to form Lady A with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood in 2006.