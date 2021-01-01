Paula Abdul: 'Michael Bolton was the worst babysitter'

Paula Abdul has slammed Michael Bolton's childcare skills, insisting he was the worst babysitter when she was a kid.

Abdul's big sister was close to the singer when he was still trying to find his way in the music business, so when she needed someone to watch Paula, she called on her pal.

"My older sister, Wendy, was really good friends with Michael," the former American Idol judge told Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show.

"His name was Michael Bolotin, that was his name, and he was an aspiring singer/songwriter from Connecticut," she shared.

"He used to come out (to Los Angeles) in the summers. He had his girlfriend, who ended up being his wife later on, Maureen. We were all together and I would be in my Brownie uniform and no one wanted to babysit and we’d make Michael (do it)," Abdul explained, adding: "Michael would have to babysit."

But she wouldn't recommend the When A Man Loves A Woman hitmaker: "He was the worst babysitter, because all he cared about was music."

"That panned out though, didn't it?" laughed Clarkson.

Abdul's fellow American Idol judge Randy Jackson, who was also in the interview, then jumped in to recall that years later he, Abdul, and Bolton had hung out in L.A along with Flashdance... What a Feeling hitmaker Irene Cara.

"God, Paula we lived some life, yo," he exclaimed.