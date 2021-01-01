Lil' Kim: 'I want Teyana Taylor to play me in a biopic'

Lil' Kim has cast her vote as to who should play her in a biopic - Teyana Taylor.

The Magic Stick hitmaker has been hinting that a film about her life and career is in the works, and told Essence magazine that she already has her eye on a potential person to star as her.

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from (to portray me),” Kim said.

"There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana," she proclaimed.

But if Coming to America 2 star Teyana isn't available for the gig, Kim might look closer to home, and cast an unknown from her hometown of Brooklyn in the biopic.

"I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem. Before Teyana, I would love to get some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect," she mused.

Kim was previously portrayed on screen by Naturi Naughton, in 2009's Notorious, but was never a fan of the film - which told the story of her ex, murdered rapper Notorious B.I.G.

“I hate that movie. To me, it was like a spoof. It was something that I would have never approved. I didn’t like who played me. No. No, no, no, no,” she said at the time.