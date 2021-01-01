NEWS Billie Eilish: 'I've always loved music that isn't in English' Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss her new collaboration with Rosalía "Lo Vas A Olvidar”. She tells Zane about working with Rosalía for over two years on the song and collaborating with her family during quarantine to write part of the last verse.



I mean, this is the longest lead up on earth. Yeah. Well, because we wrote most of the song in January of 2019. It's been a long, long, long time. I'm so excited, but I love it. I actually think it's so beautiful, and it's so not something I feel like I've done. And she just, I think, Rosalia opened a little channel in me that I hadn't tried out before. A lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important. I remember when we were writing the song, I remember her saying something about, "It should be in English." And I was like, "No, no, no. It should be in Spanish. It's so beautiful." And I've always loved music that isn't in English. I like tons of music from languages I don't even speak. I've always found a real ... I've been really intrigued by it pretty much my whole life. There's so many Russian songs I like, and Spanish, and French, and… So that was the biggest thing for this one. And she told me what the lyrics mean, and then it just meant even more, because I was like, "That's beautiful, and the delivery is beautiful, and the emotion is beautiful." And it was really fun.



Billie Eilish Tells Apple Music About Writing The Last Verse in the Song With Her Family During Quarantine…



We actually, that was the last thing we wrote. When we first worked on the song, we wrote the first verse up to the chorus, pretty much. And then I think we had another session like six months later or something. Halfway. I don't know what. And then that's when she wrote the second verses, and then we kind of improvised, whatever. And then we didn't get back to it until literally last year, 2020. And so that was mid-quarantine. We're just like, "Yeah, let's work on this song." Because in our heads, we were going to put it out in the summertime. That's when we worked on all the new production and whatever. And I just was like, "It needs something else. There's something it’s-" …and what's funny is the way that we wrote it was the whole song was done, except we needed this last line. This was a period of quarantine where every Friday we had a family dinner and a movie night, which got old pretty quick. But it was a good one, and we had dinner, we watched a movie, and then we were like, "You guys want to hear this Rosalía song we've been working on?" So my mum, my dad, Finneas, me, Finneas' girlfriend Claudia, we all came down to the studio, and we listened, and me and Finneas were like, "Should we just write this line right now?" So I was sitting in the room with my entire family. We both, all of us, including my dad and my mum, they were like, "What if it was like ..." We were all giving ideas. So technically they should have a writing credit, because we all wrote that line right at the end.