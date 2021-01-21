NEWS Michael Eavis considering smaller event in September after Glastonbury cancelation Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Eavis is considering hosting a smaller event in September after the 2021 Glastonbury festival was cancelled.



The co-organiser of the world famous music extravaganza - who curates the lineup with his daughter Emily Eavis - would love to be able to put on a small-scale event to celebrate the inauguration of the festival, which first launched on September 18, 1970, after they were forced to postpone the Somerset five-dayer for a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Eavis told LBC radio: “I would like to do something in September. I would like to do something smaller somewhere around the anniversary date of when we started, which was the 18th of September 1970. I would like to consider possibly doing something around that time.”



And when quizzed on whether they'd ask major acts to perform at such an event, he said: “Yes, but I do need to get reassurance from the ethics people.”



Michael and Emily announced on Thursday (21.01.21) that the rescheduled 2020 festival - which would have been the event's 50th anniversary - would not go ahead this year, due to the continued spread of coronavirus throughout the UK and the restrictions that are in place to fight the respiratory illness.



A statement released via the official Glastonbury Twitter page read: "With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.



"In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.



"As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.



"We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!"



"We thank you for the incredible continued support and let's look forward to better times ahead.



"With love, Michael & Emily."



The decision to call off the festival for a second year in a row came despite the best efforts being made to get fans at Worthy Farm and the artists on stage, which would have included headliners Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.



Other major festivals in the UK, such as the Isle of Wight Festival and Download Festival are still pushing ahead with their preparations in the hope of staging their events this year.