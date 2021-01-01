NEWS Britney Spears' conservatorship battle to be subject of new documentary Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears' conservatorship battle will be the subject of a new documentary, titled Framing Britney Spears.



The Toxic singer is currently locked in a legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, to have him permanently removed from her conservatorship. Britney no longer wants him to have control over her life, as he has done since her conservatorship began following her public breakdown in 2008.



The singer's fans, concerned about the pop star's wellbeing, started advocating for her freedom with the hashtag #FreeBritney, and their fight will also form part of the documentary, which will air on FX and Hulu on 5 February.



A description for the film reads: "People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life."



A teaser trailer features interviews with several people involved in the #FreeBritney movement.



Framing Britney Spears will air as the sixth episode of The New York Times Presents series’ first season.