Meghan Trainor can't wait to meet her baby

Pregnant Meghan Trainor is ready to meet her baby after revealing it's "breech again at 36 weeks".

The All About That Bass singer has posted a new Instagram shot of herself baring the baby bump while dressed like an earth mother, complete with flower crown, and admits she's ready for motherhood.

"Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol (laugh out loud)... other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!!!!

"Also nowadays I don't look anything like this but damn we looked good this day."

Meghan announced her pregnancy in October and has been posting updates ever since - over the weekend she revealed she has been wheezing.

"Woke up thinking my dog was crying...," she wrote. "it was me WHEEZING trying to breath while laying down (sic)."

The 27-year-old star is also suffering from gestational diabetes.

"It is tough going to all the doctor appointments alone, without my husband, but it's also, like, the time I've been waiting for my whole life," she explained. "I've been waiting to be pregnant forever."

The baby, Meghan's first with husband Daryl Sabara, is due next month.