NEWS Lil Wayne publicly thanks Trump for pardon Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Wayne has expressed his gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for issuing him a pardon in his federal weapons case.



The 6 Foot 7 Foot hitmaker, real name Dwayne Carter Jr., was among the 143 people granted clemency by Trump on Tuesday night, in his final hours in office. Trump let the rapper off the hook for illegally carrying a loaded gun on board a private jet, which was searched by federal agents in Miami, Florida in December 2019.



Lil Wayne faced up to 10 years behind bars for the charge, having previously served time for a felony gun count in New York, but escaped punishment thanks to Trump's intervention.



Now Wayne, who endorsed Trump for a second term in office in the days leading up to the November election, is publicly thanking the Republican for believing in his ability to make a change to his lifestyle for the better.



"I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community," he tweeted on Thursday.



Trump is unable to read the message after he was banned from the platform following the 6 January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.



Wayne went on to give a special shout out to his attorney, adding: "I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!"



Cohen also managed to secure a commutation for fellow rapper Kodak Black, who had been imprisoned for 46 months for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in 2019.



Kodak also tweeted his thanks to Trump, proclaiming: "I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence."