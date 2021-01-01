NEWS James Blunt targeted in Ibiza raid Newsdesk Share with :





Singer and songwriter James Blunt is on the hunt for his grandfather's pocket watch and other personal belongings stolen from his home in Ibiza last week.



According to The Daily Mail, thieves broke into the villa the You're Beautiful singer shares with his wife, Sofia, on Thursday and made off with clothing, keepsakes from his military service, and jewellery.



Blunt has launched an appeal in a bid to get the items back.



Acknowledging that it is a "difficult time for many people on the island", Blunt told the Mail Online: "my only real sadness is that they took some cufflinks and an old pocket watch that belonged to my grandfather, and a bayonet from my time as a soldier in the Kosovo war in 1999."



Blunt offered a reward for the return of his possessions.



He then joked: "The thieves took about 100 items, including a black and white cowhide rug that my wife didn't like, so I suspect she could be involved."



He added: "They also took all my T-shirts and shirts. They can't have a very good sense of aesthetics."



Police reports suggest there were three intruders. The officials are still looking for clues and information.

Blunt and Sofia were not staying at the home when the burglary occurred.