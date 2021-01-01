Gary Barlow celebrates 50th with birthday messages from famous friends

Gary Barlow's Take That bandmates and pal Jason Donovan helped the popstar celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday with heartfelt social media messages.

Howard Donald and Mark Owen were among the big names marking the singer's milestone on Twitter and Instagram.

Howard wrote: "Welcome to the 50's club and birthday lockdown club! The positive thing out of this is your are spending it with your family altogether and that can’t be beat (sic)! When this is over I’m gonna treat you to a nice club sandwich!!"

Mark shared a video of himself making Gary a cake, and added the message 'Happy birthday GB' in chocolate.

And Jason added: "Keep up the kindness compassion and respect! Enjoy the space between where you are and where you are going mate! You are awesome."

The birthday boy celebrated his special day by sharing a short song online, in which he joked about losing his hair: "30 years of writing and the goal is the same/Heading up the charts is still my number one aim... Due to social distancing it will just have to be/Happy birthday to me."

He also uploaded old photos of himself, including cute childhood snaps.

Writing underneath Howard wrote "B**ody awesome!!!!!! X", Jason penned "This is F n brilliant mate BRILLIANT BRILLIANT", and former bandmate Robbie Williams chimed in with "Happy birthday buddy xxx (red heart)".