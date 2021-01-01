NEWS Stars flock to congratulate Gaga, JLo and Garth Brooks for moving inauguration performances Newsdesk Share with :





Bette Midler, Kim Cattrall and Michelle Rodriguez were among the A-listers heaping praise on Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks for their inauguration performances.



Gaga helped kick things off when U.S. President Joe Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, belting out the American national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, accompanied by the Marine band.



Later, Jennifer delivered a touching rendition of folk classics This Land Is Your Land and America the Beautiful, adding the titular line from her hit Let's Get Loud in between as she addressed viewers in Spanish, and country superstar Garth was the final musical performer of the inauguration, singing an a capella version of Amazing Grace.

Bette hailed Gaga for her "sensational version" of the national anthem, and applauded Jennifer for "another great new version of two American standards".



"Amazing Grace, indeed," remarked Cattrall.



Monty Python star Eric Idle was moved to tears by Gaga's delivery, as The Hangover star Ed Helms declared, "I AM GAGA FOR GAGA!!! So amazing!!!"



Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams was "loving everything about this" ceremony after tuning into Gaga and Lopez's performances, while Fast & Furious actress Michelle remarked: "Jenifer Lopez Nice she even broke out the Spanish beautiful .”



And a host of other celebrities marked the swearing-in of Democrat Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris - the first African-American, South Asian woman to hold the second-highest position in the White House - as they witnessed history in the making.



Among those offering support and congratulations were former California Governor and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, rockers Gene Simmons and Billy Joel and actress Mindy Kaling.