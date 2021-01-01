Cardi B wants a McDonald's date with Olivia Rodrigo

Cardi B has found a new friend in rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo after the Drivers License hitmaker offered to give the rapper a ride for her late night fast food fix.

The two artists connected online on Tuesday after Cardi joked about being inspired by Olivia's tune to pen a song all about her struggles without a driving permit.

The WAP hitmaker explained she had been wanting a McDonald's burger in the early hours of Tuesday but was forced to go to bed hungry because no one around her was awake.

She was able to satisfy her craving later on in the day but was left annoyed after her order for delivery was botched, leaving her holding a cheeseburger without the cheese.

"Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license (sic)," she tweeted.

"I really wanted my McDonald's at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn't so I (fell) asleep hungry (sic)", Cardi went on.

After one follower pointed out she was rich enough to have easily "made it happen", Cardi replied, "Yea but I'm not going to call my driver at 4am like ' hey are you sleep ? Yea I bet you are,anyways can you get up and get me a cheeseburger from McDonald's (sic)?"

The artist revealed her husband, fellow rapper Offset, was also "knocked out", adding, "So I had no choice but to eat air."

Olivia subsequently noticed Cardi's message about her hit new single and offered to serve as Cardi's personal chauffeur.

"girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go (sic)," she responded, as a delighted Cardi tweeted back: "Yaaayyy !!! Let's go to McDonald's and get happy meals (sic)!"