Foo Fighters’ new single 'No Son Of Mine' a tribute to Lemmy

Foo Fighters’ latest single, 'No Son Of Mine', is a tribute to late Motörhead frontman Lemmy.



Dave Grohl was a close friend of the late music icon - who passed away in December 2015, at the age of 70, a short while after being diagnosed with cancer - and after the track from their upcoming record, 'Medicine at Midnight', ended up sounding "aggressive with chunky riffs", they decided it was an "homage" to the heavy metal legend.



Dave told the US edition of OK! Magazine: "An homage to the late, great Motorhead frontman, Lemmy, the song started out with this country swing to it, but then we decided for something a bit more aggressive, and it turned into these chunky riffs. I wish Lemmy were alive to hear it, because he would see how much an influence he's been to me."



Elsewhere, the 52-year-old rocker teased that while playing arenas and stadiums isn't likely to happen for a little while yet, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Foo Fighters will "start getting out there soon" in some way.



Asked what their plans are, the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker said: "We recently did a show at the Troubadour in LA. with no one there, just our road crew. I remember thinking, 'Wow, this is going to feel kind of empty and hollow and strange', but it felt so good just to be with the band and a microphone and perform with our instruments again. We're going to start getting out there soon in ways that other people might not be doing, but the stadiums and arenas, not yet.”



The former Nirvana drummer also ruled out running for president, even though AC/DC’s Brian Johnson said he’d vote for him.



He told the publication: “[Laughs] That is one job I'd never want. I mean, I've worked at pizza places, I've worked at record stores, I've been in a rock band, but I do not want to be the president."



'Medicine at Midnight' is released on February 5.