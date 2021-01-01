NEWS Tim McGraw was 'a little apprehensive at first' when Taylor Swift's debut song was named after him Newsdesk Share with :





The 53-year-old country music legend has admitted he feared he'd gotten "terribly old" and wasn't "cool" anymore when he found out about Taylor's 2006 breakthrough hit, 'Tim McGraw'.



However, when he was informed that she was just a teenager at the time she penned track, he didn't feel so bad.

He said on Apple Music: “Then I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they’re singing songs about me? Does that mean I’ve jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool? And then I realised that somebody had told me that she was in her 7th grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn’t feel like I was that terribly old…”



The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, now 31, later joined Tim and his wife Faith Hill, also 53, on their 'Soul2Soul Tour' in 2007.



Tim recalled: “It was incredible. It was just her and her guitar and one other person. Just two people, her and another guy playing … I’m a big fan of Taylor’s. I think that she has just such a unique way of connecting with her audience and her songwriting ability and her intuition is just so incredible. And I just think she’s one of the greatest artists to come along in a long time.”



They’ve shared a stage numerous times over the years and also released the original song, 'Highway Don't Care', which features on Tim's 2013 LP, 'Two Lanes of Freedom'.



In 2018, the couple performed 'Tim McGraw' with Taylor on her 'Reputation World Tour’.