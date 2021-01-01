NEWS Pregnant Paloma Faith hospitalised with abdominal cramps Newsdesk Share with :





Pregnant singer and actress Paloma Faith spent Monday night in the hospital after suffering with lower abdominal cramps.



The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to update fans on her health, sharing a new snap of her growing baby bump, and revealed she'd spent the night in the Maternal Fetal Assessment Unit.



"We were in the MFAU last night cause I've had some lower abdominal cramps," Faith wrote.

"bl**dy praying this one doesn't come early like the last!" she added.



The singer welcomed her first child with partner Leyman Lahcine in 2016.



Earlier this month, Faith announced she is determined to remain a homebody until she has given birth, after hitting her COVID "breaking point" following an unexpected encounter in the park.



The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer took her four-year-old daughter for a stroll to get some fresh air, but the trip turned into a stressful nightmare as she feared contracting the coronavirus while crossing paths with other strollers.



"My anxiety is through the roof," she wrote on Instagram.



"Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise and I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on," she recounted, noting: "They were so kind and empathetic and kept away but I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house again until the baby is born."