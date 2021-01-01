Megan Thee Stallion kickstarts healthy eating 'bootcamp'

Megan Thee Stallion has reluctantly cleared out all the junk food from her home as she embarks on her healthy eating "bootcamp".

The Savage hitmaker enjoyed her "last cheat meal" over the weekend and on Sunday, she documented her struggles as she was forced to rid her pantry and refrigerator of any unhealthy snacks and treats.

"Throwing out thee junk food (sic)," she captioned footage of the task, explaining: "Today I cleaned out the fridge to the best of my abilities."

Megan assured her Instagram followers she was donating any "untouched food" to those in need.

The rapper received some words of support from actress Taraji P. Henson, who appeared in the rapper's recent Body video.

"OUR BODYODY BOUT TO BE NUCKIN FUTZ (sic)!!!!!" the Empire star remarked.

Megan previously revealed Christmas with her family was going to be a big feast ahead of her 2021 slimdown, but has since insisted the diet plan she is about to start isn't all about losing weight.

"So Hottie Bootcamp in my house is officially starting!" she posted last week.

"It's not necessarily a weight loss journey but a health journey... Y'all will be experiencing this with me every step of the way... real healthy girl s**t (sic)," she shared.