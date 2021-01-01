NEWS Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard joining forces for Biden inauguration special Newsdesk Share with :





Country stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will help to spread the message of unity during U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration special by performing their new song Undivided.



The singers have become the latest artists added to the line-up for Wednesday night's TV event, titled Celebrating America, which will air hours after the Democratic leader is sworn into office.



According to People.com, McGraw and Hubbard will team up to perform their new duet for the first time as they encourage Americans to work through their differences and unite to build a better future, particularly in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on 6 January, when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Washington, D.C. building.



"I thought, 'Man, I thought we needed this message last year,'" Hubbard recently told CBS This Morning of the message behind his new single upon hearing of the violent riots.



"I didn't think we could need it anymore than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do," he went on.



McGraw and Hubbard aren't the only new additions to the Celebrating America broadcast - Luis Fonsi and Ozuna will join DJ Cassidy for a special edition of his Pass the Mic virtual jam sessions, while soul group Black Pumas will perform, too.



Tom Hanks will be hosting the 90-minute special, which also boasts sets by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters, and John Legend.