NEWS Halsey buys Liam Payne's old home Newsdesk Share with :





Halsey has helped to take Liam Payne's old Los Angeles mansion off his hands after spending nearly $10.2 million (£7.5 million) on the new home.



Payne originally purchased the sprawling pad, located in the mountains between Calabasas and Malibu, in 2015 for $10 million (£7.3 million), but decided to sell up in early 2018.



The property failed to budge with a price tag of $14 million (£10.3 million), and it was slashed to just under $13 million (£9.5 million) a year later.



It was only when the figure dropped to $10.2 million that pop star Halsey became interested, and now the Closer singer has secured the keys to the place, according to Dirt.com.



The impressive five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom property boasts a library, a screening room, and a wine cellar and also contains a detached guesthouse, a recording studio, a large swimming pool, a pool house with guest suite, and a fitness room.



Dirt additionally reported that Halsey still owns another home in Sherman Oaks, CA, that she bought in 2019.



It's been a busy time for the hitmaker, who announced that she intends to launch her debut beauty brand, About-Face, this month. Unveiling the 40-piece cosmetic collection, Halsey, who describes herself as a "beauty junkie", said in a statement: "Make-up is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection. I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules."