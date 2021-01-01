Dolly Parton calls on fans to celebrate her 75th birthday by spreading kindness and love

Dolly Parton has called on fans to do "something a little different" to mark her 75th birthday on Tuesday, insisting it's time to be extra kind.

The country superstar celebrated the milestone by sharing a message to devotees on her website, revealing she was spending her big day counting her blessings.

"Well, another year has rolled around and what a year it has been," Dolly wrote.

"Like everyone else, it is now my turn for a COVID covered birthday," she said, telling followers she would be having a quiet day before making a request of her fans.

"My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let's call it a call for kindness," she urged.

"If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so," the Jolene hitmaker suggested.

"If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless," she went on, explaining: "I always encourage people to dream big but I also take great care to follow that up with the message to work hard."

Adding: "We can't just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day," Dolly observed: "Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let's get to unearthing love."