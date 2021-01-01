NEWS Michael Buble: 'Covid-19 lockdown has been the greatest time of my life' Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Buble will be forever grateful for the Covid-19 lockdown because it's allowed him to be there for some of his children's biggest achievements.



The Canadian singer has rescheduled his An Evening With Michael Buble tour twice due to the pandemic, with the latest dates kicking off in August.



He told Yahoo Finance that while he's keen to perform again, he's also relishing the chance to spend time with his family - wife Luisana Lopilato and their children Noah, seven, Elias, four, and Vida, two.



"It's been the greatest time of my life," he said. "In other years, I would have been out on the road... I probably would have missed my daughter walking for the first time or the first word or a lot of things, birthdays and I have been there for every, every second."



Even though the pandemic has led to the postponement of thousands of live gigs, Michael added that he's hopeful some kind of normality will return once the most of the world's population has been vaccinated against the virus.



"There's as great or greater hunger for music than there's ever been," the Haven't Met You Yet star mused. "There's a necessity. I mean, music brings us together in uncertain times. It always has, it always will.



"This comes it gets down to a very basic level in humanity. Humans are not supposed to be alone. We are supposed to congregate, we're built to be in church together, we're built to eat together, to speak together, to cry together, to love together. And so there's no possible way that we won't continue something that is inherently human."