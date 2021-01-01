Jennifer Lopez 'really nervous' about performing at Joe Biden's inauguration

Jennifer Lopez is feeling nervous ahead of her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, according to her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Although the On the Floor hitmaker played the Super Bowl Halftime Show and New Year's Rockin' Eve last year, Alex admitted his wife-to-be is feeling the pressure about taking to the stage to honour the incoming U.S. president.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Alex said: "It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing. So many blessings. But to think, in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, now the inaugural. It's unbelievable. And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility.

"She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together. To inspire. And you know music and sports does that better than anything."

Alex also promised that his fiancee is planning "something really cool" for the performance, teasing: "You're gonna be surprised. You're gonna love it."

Lady Gaga will be singing the national anthem, while country superstar Garth Brooks will also perform.

On Wednesday night, a televised event titled Celebrating America will be broadcast, with live performances from Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Demi Lovato.