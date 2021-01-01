NEWS Liam Gallagher and Beverley Knight join Music Feeds virtual festival to fight food poverty Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher and Beverley Knight have joined the line-up for the Co-op's virtual festival Music Feeds to raise funds to fight food poverty.



The former Oasis rocker and the 'Shoulda Woulda Coulda' hitmaker are the latest names added to the star-studded bill, comprising of 40 international artists, including Sam Smith, Blossoms, Newton Faulkner and Flogging Molly.

It will mark Liam’s first live-streamed gig since his ‘Down By The River Thames’ virtual concert in December.



Together with the supermarket, promoters Everybody Belongs Here have organised the two-day live-stream on January 28 and 29 January, with all net profits being donated to those struggling to put food on the table and out-of-work musicians production members amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Co-op will donate £1 million to the Music Feeds event, which will go to FareShare to fight food poverty and Help Musicians and Stagehand, who look after musicians and live crew members who have lost work as a result of the global health crisis.



That's on top of the price of tickets, which will all go to the three charities.



Jo Whitfield, CEO of Co-op Food, said: “Hunger knows no borders, and neither should our response. All year round, Co-op works to tackle food hunger and we’re thrilled to be uniting with outstanding musicians from across the world to turn up the volume on the issue. The pandemic has brought a sharper focus on issues such as food poverty and many in the music industry have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight because of lockdown restrictions. It’s right that we should lend our support and co-operate with musicians to raise awareness and raise funds for such vital causes.”



Saul Davies of rock band James is the mastermind behind Music Feeds.



He said: “At Music Feeds you’ll get never-seen performances from leading artists, uncover new bands, and get up-close and personal with interviews. The festival will be broadcast to your Smart TV and devices over two nights, and festival goers can even join the sofa mosh-pit via the simultaneous Twitter listening party. Additional artists who have been unable to perform have donated unique items for the companions Music Feed charity auction.”



Tickets cost just £15 and will raise vital funds for those in need.



Saul added: “With a single £15 ticket giving access to both nights, the festival is priced to allow as many people as possible to support the causes. There is also the option for festival goers to donate more. We are grateful to our ticketing partner DICE, who have significantly reduced their charges to only recover their costs. So, if you want to take positive action to end hunger, buy a ticket for yourself, buy one for a friend or donate one to charity, but please help by buying a ticket at MusicFeeds.org.”



Tickets are available now via DICE.fm.